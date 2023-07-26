Haverhill Councilors Admit to Open Meeting Violation; Say Intent Was to Show Zero Tolerance for Hate

Haverhill City Councilors had a re-do during Tuesday night’s meeting in regards to a complaint, alleging councilors violated the Open Meeting Law earlier this month.

The charges, made by Valley Patriot Publisher Tom Duggan, claimed the body ran afoul of that law when they “drafted, circulated and each member signed a letter concerning public allegations against a member of the School Committee who is a current candidate for mayor of Haverhill.”

Those allegations against Scott W. Wood Jr. include charges of racist speech and sexual harassment and Council President Timothy J. Jordan said he and other councilors felt the need to communicate that the City Council stands firmly against any form of hate speech. (See the original letter.)

Councilors, last night, admitted at the time they did not realize that action was out of compliance with the Open Meeting Law. City Solicitor William D. Cox Jr. told them putting it on the agenda is part of the process to address the charge.

“Essentially, the purpose for putting it on the agenda tonight is to formulate a response because the Council is required to file a written response. I think it is important to point out that upon reviewing it, it clearly was out of compliance with the provisions of the open meeting law,” he said.

Cox said the Council also must prepare a written response to those charges, which will be sent to the state attorney general. Cox volunteered to write that letter. He also agreed to put together a training program for the council regarding elements of the open meeting law.

Councilors unanimously agreed a mistake had been made and expressed hope last night’s action would be a learning experience for them.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...