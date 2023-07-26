Haverhill Completes Repairs of Public Docks, River Tours, Kayaking to Resume

After almost three weeks, public docks in downtown Haverhill are back in place and Merrimack River tourism is resuming.

As WHAV reported earlier this month, an upriver tree—later found to weigh 14,500 pounds—was dislodged, and took out access to both public docks off Washington Street. Mayor James J. Fiorentini said Tuesday “finishing touches” on the repairs were taking place and riverboat cruises could resume.

High and fast flowing waters not only moved the large trunk, but also caused delays in retrieving hardware and making repairs. The mayor credited speedy repairs to a team including Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, Harbormaster Michael J. Vets, Project Manager Kathleen Lambert and contractor Pepperrell Cove Marine.

Loss of dock access prevented the operations of Newburyport-Based Yankee Clipper Tours and Plum Island Kayak

