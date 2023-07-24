Methuen, Lawrence Food Programs Receive State Aid to Guard Against Future Supply Chain Issues

Food programs in Methuen, Lawrence and other nearby communities last week received state help to ensure farmers, fishers and other local food producers are better connected to a strong, resilient food system to help mitigate future supply chain issues.

For the first time, grants also provide aid for organizations impacted by drought or extreme weather events. Among those receiving Food Security Infrastructure Grants were Iron Ox Farm, Boxford, $18,000; Merrimack Valley Food Bank, Middlesex County and Lowell, $170,202; Neighbors In Need, Lawrence, $110,962; Nourishing the North Shore, Newburyport, $74,624; Our Neighbors’ Table, Amesbury, $181,021; Pleasant Valley Gardens, Methuen, $66,000; and UMass Lowell, $44,614. Gov. Maura Healey’s administration said $26.3 million in statewide grants help “strengthen Massachusetts’ food supply system and mitigate future food supply and distribution disruption issues.”

“In speaking to farmers over the past week, it’s clear that they need support now more than ever after being hit hard by extreme weather events from flooding to drought to late frost,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “Our farmers are the backbone of Massachusetts’ food infrastructure, and it’s critical that we continue to make short and long-term investments through grants like these to help strengthen resiliency and enhance mitigation efforts.”

Grants may be used for infrastructure investments that increase access to locally produced food for families and individuals throughout the state who may be facing food insecurity, live in gateway cities or food deserts or otherwise face unequal access to food.

“In the past few months, Massachusetts has seen both droughts and extreme rainfall, record-setting temperatures and poor air quality,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “The climate crisis is here and the FSIG program could not be more important.”

The program was created to combat urgent food insecurity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. State officials, however, said recent flooding in western and central Massachusetts is expected to have a further impact on food security as many impacted farms play an important role in combating hunger.

