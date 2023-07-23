Friday Lightning Leads to Three-Alarm Haverhill House Fire; No Injuries and Home Salvageable

Lightning early Friday night kicked off what became a three-alarm house fire in the western part of Haverhill.

There were no injuries as a result of the single-family, colonial home blaze that begin just after 6 p.m., at 18 Mahoney Way, off Route 97, but there was extensive damage reported. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien told WHAV the storm and intensity of the fire caused a second alarm to be quickly struck by Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Akstin, and then a third, to secure mutual aid from nearby communities.

“That fire had a good start. It was clearly a freeburner when they got there. Their ability—I was very pleased with it. I can’t tell you how pleased I was with the result considering what could have happened to that house,” he said.

According to a preliminary investigation by Deputy Fire Chief Eric Tarpy, the chief said, the home is salvageable.

City records show the home is owned by Arthur and Cherise Gosselin.

