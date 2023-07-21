AFC Urgent Care to Open in Haverhill at Space Once Used by MedExpress

AFC Urgent Care plans to open a Haverhill clinic this fall in the Monument Square space vacated a year ago by MedExpress.

Zaka Shafiq and Lisa Savinelli Williams, operators of AFC Urgent Care franchises in Methuen, and North Andover, recently entered into an agreement to lease space at 296 Main St., next door to Giovanni’s restaurant.

“We’ve been trying to get into Haverhill for almost 10 years so we are very happy to finally get it done and to be coming to this great location to provide a service the city really needs,” said Williams, who opened her first AFC Urgent Care in North Andover in 2012. “At AFC Urgent Care Haverhill we will work diligently every day to deliver top quality health care to local individuals and families.”

Williams is the niece of Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini.

During the pandemic, AFC Urgent Care of Methuen operated free COVID-19 testing stations in Haverhill, paid by the City of Haverhill with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money.

As WHAV first reported last August, MedExpress closed abruptly after Vice President of Operations Mark Katich told prior patients by email the closing was a “difficult decision.” The urgent care alternative had operated at the plaza since 2015.

