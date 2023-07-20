One Man Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Lawrence; Another in Hospital

One person was shot and another suffered a fatal apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a pair of sites in Lawrence on Thursday.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said the initial shooting occurred about 6:45 p.m. outside 324 Prospect St. The victim was taken to Lawrence General Hospital before being flown by medical helicopter to Boston for further treatment.

The second shooting occurred nearby a short time later in a car parked outside 103 Summer St. Authorities seeking a suspect in the first shooting found one person inside, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

The shootings are being investigated by members of the Essex County District Attorney’s office State Police Detective Unit and the Lawrence Police Department.

