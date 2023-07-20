Northern Essex Community College Names Hudson Dean of Health Professions

Kathy Welch Hudson is the new dean of health professions at Northern Essex Community College.

Hudson has served in the job on an interim basis since last August. She joined the college more than two decades ago as director of the Medical Assistant Certificate Program and then, served as professor and department chair of the Healthcare Technology and Ambulatory Services programs.

“As a faculty member of the NECC Health Professions division for almost 20 years, I have worked with students and colleagues alike to ensure that the needs of our healthcare programs aligned with the needs of the rapidly changing healthcare landscape in our community,” said Hudson. “Now, as dean of health professions, I look forward to guiding our health programs within our institution and working with external partners, healthcare organizations and elected representatives to see that our health programs can build on the foundation and legacy that every graduate has worked to create.”

As interim dean, she helped the college obtain a $300,000 grant from Achieving the Dream and the Braveheart Foundation and has worked on Early College Pathways for healthcare careers.

Previously, she worked 15 years at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, where among many other duties, she oversaw day-to-day operations in surgical and ambulatory units; recruited, trained and supervised staff; and represented Patient Care Services on center-wide task forces related to patient safety and care. Hudson holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Northeastern University and a Master of Science in Human Service Administration: Gerontology from Springfield College.

Hudson also serves on the healthcare advisory boards of Greater Lawrence Vocational Technical, Haverhill, Lawrence, and Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High Schools. In addition, her community involvement includes a nine-year term on the Stoneham Council on the Aging and 10 years on both the Stoneham Youth Softball Association and the Stoneham High School Booster Club.

She was awarded the Northern Essex Student Government Association Golden Lamp Award in 2022, NISOD Excellence in Teaching Award in 2010 and Gold Circle Partnership Award from the New Hampshire Partners in Education in 2008.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...