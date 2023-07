All Haverhill school students will again this fall be served healthy meals every school day at no cost to them.

Haverhill Public Schools reported Wednesday, it is participating in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program due to the Community Eligibility Provision for school year 2023-2024. Students will be able to get breakfast and lunch at school without having to pay a fee or submit a household application.

