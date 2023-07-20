Haverhill Offers Free Kayak & Stand-Up Paddle Board Day Aug. 6

A free Kayak & Stand-Up Paddle Board Day for Haverhill children, ages 8-15, takes place the first Sunday in August.

Life vests, paddles, boards and boats will be provided by Plum Island Kayak through the City of Haverhill, the city’s Youth Activities and Mental Health Fund and the Haverhill Recreation Department.

The workshop takes place, Sunday, Aug. 6, at Plug Pond. The first slot, from 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m., is geared to children ages 8-11, while the second session from 12:45-3 p.m., is for children, 12-15 years old.

Spots are limited and advance registration and parent or guardian permission required. Those interested are asked to email name and contact information to [email protected] or text the info to 978-361-4242.

Applications must be received by Saturday, July 28, at 5 p.m.

