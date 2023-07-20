Haverhill Chamber to Kick Off Sixth Annual Restaurant Week with Tequila and Bourbon Tasting

Haverhill’s Sixth Annual Restaurant Week begins in about a month with a Tequila and Bourbon Tasting in downtown Haverhill.

Liquor Warehouse, one of downtown’s newest buildings and stores hosts the free, launch event. The night also includes select wine and beers to sample. It takes place Friday, Aug. 18, from 5-7 p.m., at 64 Locust St., Haverhill. Those interested may register online at haverhillchamber.com.

In the meantime, Haverhill’s finest eateries are assembling special menus, unusual values, events and other treats for Restaurant Week, Friday, Aug. 18, through Thursday, Aug. 24.

Restaurants wishing to participate may email the Chamber at [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...