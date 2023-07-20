Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, Others Create Youth Summer Jobs with AG Grant

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, Groundwork Lawrence and Merrimack Valley YMCA in Lawrence are among 59 organizations sharing in $230,000 in state grants to create and pay for youth jobs this summer.

Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said the summer jobs are focused on mental health, physical well-being and overall wellness. Other local groups creating summer jobs are Beyond Soccer and Boys & Girls Club, both of Lawrence. This is the ninth year the attorney general’s office is running the Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Grant Program.

“I am thrilled to continue the Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Program and provide young people across the state with opportunities to engage with their communities and develop new skills,” said Campbell. “My team and I are committed to using every tool available to ensure we are helping youth and teens live healthy, thriving and successful lives.”

Campbell’s office added the program “enables teens and young people to have a direct impact in their communities by working in jobs that promote good nutrition, healthy living and professional development.”

Grants are funded through the Office’s fair labor settlements, including child labor cases and a pharmaceutical company settlement.

