Repairs Underway at Downtown Haverhill Docks; Tour Boat and Kayaks Back by Next Week

(Additional photograph below.)

Relief is coming for those waiting to take a chartered Merrimack River cruise or just wish to bring their own boat to downtown Haverhill.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini’s office said a 14,500-pound tree was hoisted from the river Tuesday and repairs are underway to two, downtown Haverhill public docks and gangways. They were dislodged two weeks ago by a tree that traveled downriver. High and fast flowing waters not only moved the large trunk, but also caused delays in retrieving hardware and making repairs.

“We have been hampered by heavy rains and swift moving water currents, but we expect to complete repairs and reopen the docks by early next week, if not sooner. Good news is our insurance company is covering most of the repair costs,” the mayor’s office reported.

As WHAV previously reported, loss of access prevented the operations of Newburyport-Based Yankee Clipper Tours and Plum Island Kayak at the public docks behind Washington Street commercial buildings.

Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, who oversees the harbormaster’s operation, described the scene after the incident, saying “The public dock gangway—it’s completely gone. It’s in the river. We have to find it. The tree continued down and hit the second set of docks where the tour boat and the kayaks operate off. That gangway is twisted and broken. It’s still attached with one bolt. But the tree is a large tree and it’s still wedged there.”

The mayor’s office said the downtown docks recently received upgrades such as security cameras, lighting and benches.

