Northampton Fire Chief Davine to Succeed Ostroskey as State Fire Marshal at End of Month

Northampton Fire Chief Jon M. Davine, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with nearly 25 years of experience as a firefighter, has been selected as Massachusetts’ next state fire marshal.

The eight-member Fire Service Commission selected Davine in June to succeed outgoing State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, who had served since 2016. Davine, who has served as chief of Northampton Fire Rescue since 2020, assumes his new position July 31.

“As a firefighter and a chief, I recognize and value the resources and support that the Department of Fire Services provides to Massachusetts fire departments every day,” said Davine. “I’m honored by the trust that the Fire Service Commission has placed in me to lead this vital agency and the dedicated staff across all its divisions, who have given so much to the fire service and the Commonwealth.”

After serving four years with the U.S. Marine Corps, Davine joined Northampton Fire Rescue as a firefighter in 1998 and rose through the ranks to captain, deputy chief, assistant chief and finally chief in 2020. He currently serves as the emergency manager for the City of Northampton, as a Hazmat technician on the District 4 Hazardous Materials Response Team and as a member of the Department of Fire Services’ Joint Hazard Incident Response Team, where he works closely with the State Police Bomb Squad.

Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy said he looks forward to working with Davine and thanked Ostroskey for his “remarkable life of service, exceptional leadership, and significant contributions to public safety and fire services.”

