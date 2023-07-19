Downtown Business Owner Offers Drop-Off Space to Restock Food Shelves for Needy Families

The cupboards are bare at a local food pantry and a downtown business owner is offering a convenient drop off spot and hours for donors of non-perishable food.

Somebody Cares New England’s food pantry operates every Thursday from its Mount Washington headquarters, Haverhill, and hopes the public will help restock the empty shelves to help families dependent on the food. To help, Teri Almquist of Wellness Hot Yoga is accepting donations Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m.-noon, through the end of the month, at 34 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

As an added incentive, Almquist is giving coupons for a free hot yoga class to those who donate.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...