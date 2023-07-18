State Formally Awards Haverhill $250,000 to Design Removal of Little River Dam

Haverhill was formally awarded $250,000 Monday for design work related to removal of Little River Dam and river restoration.

The state grant was part of $5.6 million to repair dams and strengthen coastal infrastructure across Massachusetts. The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ Dam and Seawall program supports Haverhill and 20 other communities and nonprofit organizations in repairing critical infrastructure or removing obsolete structures.

Consultants from Fuss & O’Neil told Haverhill residents early last year elimination of Little River dam, near Lafayette Square, will bring a cleaner waterway and improve recreational access. Phil Moreschi, a certified flood plan manager for the company, explained removal of the dam will produce a fresher river.

“Removal of the dam will provide for a free-flowing system, essentially no stagnation as currently occurs. There will be little sediment accumulation as a result because sediment will be carried through the system,” he said.

Julianna Busa, the group’s senior environmental scientist, said goals of the project are to reduce flooding risks, increase river access and develop more green space downtown. She said the project also would also remove a barrier to fish and other aquatic organisms, allowing them better access to the upstream portion of the river.

Busa said the city also hopes the removal of the dam helps increase the marketability of the abandoned Stevens Mill building adjacent to the dam.

The grants come following storms that flooded fields and farms in Western Massachusetts.

“Last week, I saw firsthand the catastrophic flooding impacting many people’s personal and professional lives,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “As we continue to experience the impacts of climate change, it’s critical to invest in programs like this that will enhance our safety and infrastructure.”

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll added, “As a former mayor, I know the financial difficulties many communities face in funding these projects.”

Grants are awarded to advance designs and permits as well as to construct the projects.

