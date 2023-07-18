Grant Furthers Greater Lawrence Tech Partnership with Greater Lawrence Family Health Center

Greater Lawrence Technical School was awarded $369,000 Monday to provide training and placement services for 48 unemployed and underemployed participants in medical assistant positions s part of a partnership with Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and Beth Israel Lahey Health.

Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones and other officials were on hand for the presentation of $3.5 million in new Sen. Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grants for seven initiatives across the state. The grants, funded through the Workforce Competitiveness Trust Fund and distributed by the Commonwealth Corporation, aim to increase access to well-paying jobs for residents facing employment barriers and improve the competitive stature of Massachusetts businesses by enhancing worker skills and productivity.

“These grants will connect Massachusetts residents who typically face higher barriers to obtaining employment with the vital training and skills they need to create a meaningful career pathway, while also helping to ensure that employers have access to the skilled talent they need,” said Healey. “Making the match between skills training and labor demand is critical for supporting our workers, employers, economy and competitiveness.”

Driscoll added, “These organizations are supporting our workforce by attracting those who are unemployed, underemployed or experiencing barriers to employment and providing the necessary skills they need to succeed.”

Others receiving grants are Health and Home Care Training of New England, $350,000; Catholic Charitable Bureau of the Archdiocese of Boston, $1 million; Holyoke Health Center, $850,600; Massachusetts Restaurant Association Education Foundation, $250,000; Massachusetts Restaurant Association, $160,000; and BEST Hospitality Training, $500,000.

