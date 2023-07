Common Ground Café is planning, what it calls, a “Community Uplift” with music and food this weekend designed to bring hope and change.

Live music will be performed by “Living Proof,” free hamburgers and hot dogs will be served and community information and resources made available Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Common Ground Café, 194 Winter St, Haverhill.

