Methuen Police Arrest Two Maine Men After Alleged Drug Deal

Two men from Old Orchard Beach Maine were arrested this week on drug charges and a handgun was seized after Methuen Police watched them on suspicion of drug dealing in the Swan Street area.

Thirty-one-year-old Cory Barry was charged with carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without an FID card, trafficking in fentanyl over 36 grams, possession of a class B substance, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and being a fugitive from justice. Thirty-six-year-old Jarred Dupaul was charged with trafficking in fentanyl over 36 grams and possession of a class B substance.

Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara reports that the Methuen Police Department arrested and charged two men after witnessing an alleged drug transaction on Monday and attempted to stop the car involved.

“As the motor vehicle stop was being conducted, officers saw the vehicle’s passenger, later identified as Barry, attempt to take control of the vehicle and drive away from police. A brief struggle ensued and both Barry and the driver, later identified as Dupaul, were detained,” police said in a statement.

A subsequent search discovered a Taurus G3C 9mm handgun loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition, more than 41 grams of fentanyl and an amount of crack cocaine.

Police were tipped off by citizen complaints.

