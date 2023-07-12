State Awards Pentucket Regional School District $71,407 for Security Improvements

Pentucket Regional School District is receiving state help to protect students and educators by bolstering security.

Pentucket Regional was formally awarded $71,407 Tuesday—one of 42 Massachusetts school districts to share in nearly $3 million in grants through the Safer Schools and Communities Initiative.

“These grants will provide schools with the resources necessary to foster safe learning environments for students and educators. Our administration is committed to collaborating across federal, state and local governments and leveraging every possible tool to enhance safety across Massachusetts and within our schools,” said Gov. Maura Healey.

The federal money is managed in Massachusetts by the Office of Grants and Research. Money may be used by each district for up to three school buildings for security enhancements at building entrances, installation of new interior doors and the addition or upgrading of central communication systems to support staff communication in cases of emergency.

Grant recipients were selected through a competitive application process.

In addition to the Safer Schools and Communities Initiative grant awards, the state awarded more than $570,000 to 14 school districts earlier this year through the federal STOP School Violence grant program. Those funds allow school districts to develop and operate school threat assessment and crisis intervention teams.

