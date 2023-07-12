Greater Haverhill Chamber Plans New Member Coffee Next Week at Roasted Coffee Bar

Those new to the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce or simply desire a refresher on available resources have a free opportunity to mingle and learn over coffee and refreshments next week.

The New Member Coffee takes place Wednesday, July 19, from 8-9:30 a.m., at Roasted Coffee Bar, 181 Groveland St., Haverhill.

Besides learning about Chamber membership and opportunities, there is an opportunity to network with other business leaders and exchange business cards. Registration takes place online at haverhillchamber.com.

