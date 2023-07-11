Developer Proposes 14 Apartments in Place of Abandoned Gas Station, Office Building

A developer is seeking Haverhill City Council approval tonight to build a 14-apartment building on the site of an abandoned gas station and an adjacent office building near Monument Square.

A company called 7-13 Kenoza Ave., managed by John Tucci of Wakefield and Christos Eliopoulos of Medford, proposes to combine the gasoline station land at 3 Kenoza Ave. with one containing the commercial building at 7 Kenoza Ave. Plans call for clearing both lots.

“The combining of these two parcels will allow for a beautiful apartment building to be constructed on the site to provide 14 badly needed apartments,” wrote attorney Michael Migliori, on behalf of the developer.

Migliori told councilors in an April 17 letter, the project needs no waivers of any city restrictions, but does require a special permit.

The Haverhill City Council meets tonight at 7, remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

