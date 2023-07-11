AgeSpan Seeks Volunteer Meals on Wheels Drivers

WHAV News Staff By |

A meal delivery (Courtesy photograph.)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

AgeSpan is seeking volunteer drivers for its Meals on Wheels program and promises those who assist “deliver more than a meal.”

Volunteer drivers deliver a daily nutritious meal as well as a friendly smile and wellness check for adults 60 and up and people with disabilities. AgeSpan, formerly known as Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, offers a mileage reimbursement and provides free training for adults ages 18 and up.

Those who can assist are asked to contact AgeSpan’s Volunteer and Intern Program office at 978-946-1272 or by emailing [email protected].

Comments are closed.