AgeSpan Seeks Volunteer Meals on Wheels Drivers

AgeSpan is seeking volunteer drivers for its Meals on Wheels program and promises those who assist “deliver more than a meal.”

Volunteer drivers deliver a daily nutritious meal as well as a friendly smile and wellness check for adults 60 and up and people with disabilities. AgeSpan, formerly known as Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, offers a mileage reimbursement and provides free training for adults ages 18 and up.

Those who can assist are asked to contact AgeSpan’s Volunteer and Intern Program office at 978-946-1272 or by emailing [email protected].

