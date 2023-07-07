Teens to Perform at Symphony Hall as Part of UMass Lowell’s Summer Band Program

Young musicians just learning their craft will grace the same stage as the masters when the teens perform at Boston’s Symphony Hall this month as part of UMass Lowell’s summer band program.

Now celebrating 25 years, the residential Mary Jo Leahey Symphonic Band Camp hosts 130 middle- and high-school-aged musicians from across the country at UMass Lowell for a weeklong immersion in concert band and ensemble performance.

Participants also attend classes and workshops in everything from writing and arranging music to sound recording technology.

For the first time, the camp’s final performance will be held at Boston’s Symphony Hall in a concert open to the public at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Tickets may be purchased on the BSO website.

Film composer and trumpet player Rossano Galante – whose dozens of credits include the orchestrated scores for “Fantastic Four,” “The Wolverine,” and “A Quiet Place” – has accepted an invitation as artist-in-residence and guest conductor for the program.

Another show highlight promises to be the piece “J.F.K. in Memoriam,” written by James Curnow, which will feature UMass President Marty Meehan narrating inspirational passages by President John F. Kennedy.

The summer camp is named in honor of Mary Jo Leahey, a 1937 UMass Lowell graduate who was a beloved music teacher, philanthropist and the program’s founding benefactor.

