Leuteritz Becomes Pentucket Bank President; Dowst Remains CEO

Eric G. Leuteritz became Pentucket Bank’s 14th president July 1, responsible for day-to-day operations and reporting directly to Jonathan H. Dowst, who remains chief executive officer.

Leuteritz has served Pentucket Bank 13 years, serving most recently as chief operating officer. Dowst and the board of directors welcomed the new president

“During his time at the bank, Eric has proven his commitment to furthering the strategic growth of the bank, while preserving the culture of customer experience, team development and community support,” Dowst said.

Leuteritz, of Windham, N.H., will provide strategic oversight to the bank’s commercial and mortgage lending functions, as well as retail banking, customer support and Pentucket Financial Services. Prior to Pentucket Bank, Leuteritz worked in various financial and operational roles at a high-tech conference company, as the CFO of a radio station conglomerate,and as co-founder of a successful start-up.

“My goals for the Bank are simple yet steadfast: maintain our reputation of ‘starting with heart’; continue to improve our utilization of technology so our customers can bank where they want when they want, and how they want; and make sure we serve the needs of our constituents,” Leuteritz said.

Key team members directly reporting to him include Senior Vice President and Senior Lending Officer Kerianne Pereira; Senior Vice President and Senior Banking Officer Stacey Palovich; Senior Vice President and Customer Support Manager Michele Curtis; and Senior Vice President and Investment Executive for Pentucket Financial Services Kevin McKinnon.

The transition came together at the same time as the parent companies of Pentucket and Newburyport Banks joining together as River Run Bancorp, MHC. Each bank will continue to operate independently.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...