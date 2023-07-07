Haverhill Distributes $750,000 in Youth Activities and Mental Health Grants; Aim to Provide Opportunities

A jobs program aimed at matching students with living wage careers, reading, career development with a senior housing developer, camperships, mentoring, sports and other youth activities are sharing in $750,000 from the city’s second year of Youth Activities and Mental Health Grants.

As WHAV previously reported, applicants were solicited this spring to apply for grants—$500,000 coming from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and $250,000 from cannabis fees and a national opioids settlement.

“The social and educational isolation of the COVID years imposed a terrible burden on our kids,” Mayor James J. Fiorentini said. “This funding is a chance to do some very meaningful and necessary things to improve the lives of our children and teens.”

The goal of the fund is to support youth activities and youth who traditionally lack similar opportunities as children from more affluent families. Low-income and minority children, and groups that support them, were given priority among applicants. Participation fees, uniforms, equipment, summer camps and other expenses such as transportation are among eligible expenses.

The single largest grant, $75,000, went to the 21st Century Jobskills Project conceived by retired Army Lt. General John D. “Jack” Gardner of Alexandria, Va. The program helps student identify a career and career plan development to achieve a “true living wage job.” Next up, Mount Washington-based Somebody Cares New England was awarded $55,000 to address “social-emotional wellness and practical life skills, in addition to physical development through sports.”

Former mayoral Chief of Staff Allison Heartquist, now director of Gardner’s HP3—Haverhill-Public Private Partnership, served as chair of the group evaluating grant requests. According to Fiorentini Communications Director Shaw Regan, Heartquist and any other committee members with a potential conflicts of interest, did not participate in discussions of those applications.

Another large grant, $54,000, was awarded to Bethany Community Services for a Youth Career Development program in partnership with the city’s Gateway Academy. It introduces 17 students to careers in senior housing.

Haverhill Promise, focused on increasing grade-level reading by the third grade received more than $20,000 for its “Book Buddies” and “Upstart” programs.

ARPA manager Kathleen Lambert City was responsible for making sure payments were ready for recipients by the end of the June. Lambert, along with the city’s ARPA consultant, Anser Advisory, and additional city staff worked with applicants navigating the online application process and federally required paperwork.

A complete list of grant awards appears below.

Recipient Grant 21st Century Jobskills Project $75,000 Somebody Cares New England $55,000 Bethany Community Services $54,000 YMCA of the North Shore $52,162 Leaving The Streets Ministries $50,000 Haverhill Hammers Youth Wrestling $30,000 Urban Village Montessori $29,500 Emmaus $26,000 Creative Haverhill Inc. (Industry Workforce Exposure) $25,000 Riverside-Bradford Baseball League $25,000 Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill (Campership) $24,000 All Saints Parish $22,500 Haverhill Public Schools (Premier Martial Arts) $21,792 Haverhill Downtown Boxing $20,000 Whittier Middle School PTO $20,000 Elliot Community Human Services (The NAN Project) $20,000 Haverhill Public Schools (Girls Empowered Means Success “GEMS”) $16,700 Haverhill Public Schools (GRIT) $16,230 Haverhill Promise Upstart $15,000 YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts $14,456 Haverhill Public Schools (Mr. K’s Auto School) $13,500 Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill (Music Program) $10,000 Haverhill Public Schools Wellness Committee $10,000 Presidential Gardens Neighborhood Association $9,000 Ruth House $9,000 The Salvation Army $8,625 Haverhill Promise Book Buddies $8,185 Dawns Here Health & Wellness $7,750 Urban Bridges $6,965 Bradford Swim Club (Swim Lessons) $6,000 Elizabeth Rose Palma Polvere $6,000 Haverhill Parents Athletic League (Haverhill Youth Soccer) $5,075 Creative Haverhill (Murals Project) $5,000 Haverhill Public Schools (Cedardale Health Center) $5,000 Bradford Swim Club (Lifeguard Training) $4,900 Creative Haverhill Inc. Craftism Class) $3,000 Creative Haverhill Inc. Tis The Season To Give Tree) $1,720 Creative Haverhill Inc. (Mas Fuertes Unidos) $1,600 Total $733,660

