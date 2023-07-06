Agritourism on Display as Merrimack Valley Chamber Members Meet at Smolak Farms

Members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will be biting into fresh Smolak Farms cider donuts during a business networking breakfast Monday morning.

The mixer doubles as an example of the Chamber’s agritourism initiative. Besides cider donuts, coffee and breakfast, there will be a business card drawing for raffle prizes and networking among attendees.

Breakfast under the tent takes place Monday, July 10, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Smolak Farms, 315 S. Bradford St., North Andover. Admission is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.

Register online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

