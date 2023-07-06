Agritourism on Display as Merrimack Valley Chamber Members Meet at Smolak Farms

Michael Smolak and Business Manager Bill DeRosa were honored during the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce 2023 Annual Small Business Recognition Awards Breakfast. (WHAV News photograph.)

Members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will be biting into fresh Smolak Farms cider donuts during a business networking breakfast Monday morning.

The mixer doubles as an example of the Chamber’s agritourism initiative. Besides cider donuts, coffee and breakfast, there will be a business card drawing for raffle prizes and networking among attendees.

Breakfast under the tent takes place Monday, July 10, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Smolak Farms, 315 S. Bradford St., North Andover. Admission is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.

Register online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

