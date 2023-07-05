Volunteers Complete Beautification Projects Outside Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill

(Additional photograph below.)

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill recently completed two outdoor projects with the goals of adding welcoming color and beauty to the exterior of its 123-year-old building in downtown Haverhill.

On the Emerson Street side, raised-bed gardens were installed by volunteer Arianna Iappini, an edible ecosystem educator and designer and owner of The Birch Arbor Gardens. Iappini worked with Club staff and members to plant a variety of fruits, vegetables and flowers, teaching them how to properly care for their garden and providing participants with time spent outdoors.

Inspiration for the project came from Club supporters Mary Jo Anderson and Melissa Cerasuolo, who conceived the beautification plan. They approached Iappini with the idea and the three worked collaboratively to secure donations of necessary supplies and materials. Supplies were donated by Coast of Maine Organic Products, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Anderson and Cerasuolo.

On the Bailey Boulevard side, a colorful new wrap was added to the Club’s shoe sculpture. Originally given as a gift to the Club years ago, the shoe now shows off images of Club programs and activities with bright colors designed to appeal to the Club’s youth audience.

