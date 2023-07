The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is having a Business Networking Mixer next Wednesday.

There will be appetizers and beverages and a business card raffle to win a door prize.

It takes place Wednesday, July 12, from 5-7 p.m., at Lowell Five Bank, 498 Chickering Road, North Andover. Admission is $10 for Merrimack Valley Chamber members and $20 for non-members.

Registration is accepted at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.

