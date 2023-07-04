Merrimack Valley Credit Union’s Aldo Takes Home Rising Star Award

Merrimack Valley Credit Union’s Jennifer Aldo was recently awarded the New England Automated Clearing House Rising Star Award for her demonstrated outstanding leadership in the field of payments.

Aldo, deposit operations Automated Clearing House specialist, recently worked on a project to streamline ACH processing with the credit union’s core providers, resulting in operational efficiencies and a better experience for the credit union’s members. She became an accredited payments risk professional this year and will celebrate five years working for the credit union this October.

“Jennifer is an exemplary teammate who is always focused on creating the best possible member experience,” said Stephanie Lee, Merrimack Valley Credit Union’s vice president of Operations. “We are so proud of her hard work and her unwavering commitment to our community. She is beyond deserving of this recognition!”

For 50 years, New England Automated Clearing House has provided hundreds of financial institutions in the northeast with timely and accurate information about the payments system.

