Local Haverhill Exchange Scholarship Winners Go on to Receive National, Regional Honors

Three area graduates, recently recognized by the Exchange Club of Haverhill and awarded scholarships, have won additional accolades at the national and regional levels and contributions to their college nest eggs.

Young Citizenship winner Grace Colantuoni, who graduated from Haverhill High School, won the National Exchange Club’s Legacy of the Year Award and a $15,000 scholarship. The award honors high school students who are children or grandchildren of Exchange Club members and show outstanding community involvement and leadership skills. Colantuoni, whose mother Rebecca Colantuoni is a longtime member and former Haverhill Exchange Club president, was selected as the sole winner. She will receive her award this month at the National Exchange Club Convention in Phoenix, Ariz.

In addition, Youth of the Year Isabella Phair, Timberlane Regional High School, and ACE of the Year Kathleen Ndama, Haverhill High School, won the District Exchange Club Scholarships, bringing their total scholarship amounts $7,000 each.

With local, district and national scholarships, Greater Haverhill students were awarded $43,000 this year for higher education!

Earlier in June, other recipients of local Exchange Club scholarships were Book of Golden Deeds, $3,000, Bradley Latham, Pentucket Regional High School; and Young Citizenship, Avery Becker, Haverhill High School; Marisa Behl, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School; Julia Camasso, Haverhill High School; Audrey Conover, Pentucket Regional High School; Kaiden Currie, Pentucket Regional High School; Lauren Genest, Timberlane Regional High School; Connor MacDougall, Central Catholic High School; Elizabeth Murphy, Pentucket Regional High School; Kali Sevene, Haverhill High School, and Rebecca Silva, Timberlane Regional High School.

