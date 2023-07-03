Whittier Tech Names 10 Inaugural Hall of Fame Winners; Ceremony in October

Five former student-athletes, two teams, two coaches and a significant contributor make up the inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.

Superintendent Maureen Lynch says the Athletic Hall of Fame was established to honor the 50th anniversary of Whittier Tech. A Selection Committee narrowed more than 100 nominations to 10 honorees, including two teams, two coaches, one significant contributor, and five former student-athletes. Honorees will be recognized at a ceremony this October.

Inaugural hall of fame athletes are Steven Jayne, of Newburyport, 1980, a three-year letter recipient in football and also received letters in hockey, baseball, and spring track and field; Scott LaValley, of Merrimac, 1997, a four-year starter in baseball and four-year varsity basketball player and three-year All-Star cross-country runner; Alicia Cook, of Haverhill, 2002, a four-year starter in basketball, volleyball and softball; John Campbell, of Haverhill, 1988, two-year CAC All-Star in basketball; and Amanda Dennis, of Haverhill, 2005, captain of the 2005 basketball, volleyball and softball teams.

Edward Penny was named Significant Contributor for starting the Whittier Tech concession stand in 1974. The Pennys began by selling refreshments out of the back of their van with other Booster Club members at all home games. The snack shack is now named after Edward Penny, father of Patrick Penny, who played football from 1974-1976 and his grandsons also attended Whittier Tech and participated in athletics.

Coaches Denise Woodcock, first female coach at Whittier beginning in 1975, and Dennis Cronin, football and track from 1974-2015, were also named to the hall of Fame.

The 2005 girls’ basketball and 1979 football teams round out the list. The 2005 girls’ basketball team, CAC Conference Champions, played for the state championship at the Boston Garden. Record-breaking seniors included Amanda Dennis, Kristina Janelle, Brandi Badge, Nicole Doras, and Andrea Lavigne. The 1979 football team was the first CAC Championship team in Whittier Tech history. The team finished the year 8-2 and won third place in the Eastern Mass standings for Division III, outscoring opponents 222-50. All-Star players included Steven Jayne, quarterback, Kevin Ryan, lineman, Ken Senter, tight end, Tom Donovan, running back, Randy Hill, lineman, Mike Sprout, linebacker, and Paul Duncan, defensive end.

An induction ceremony and celebration take place Friday, Oct. 13, beginning at 6 p.m., at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill. There is a cocktail hour, followed by dinner and recognition ceremony at 7 p.m. Tickets are $85 per person or $800 for a table of 10. Tickets can be purchased at whittiertech.org.

