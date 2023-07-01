Updated: Haverhill Moves Annual Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks to July 5

Haverhill’s annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks display, planned for Sunday night, has been postponed.

The annual event, which features live music, food and children’s activities, is now set for Wednesday, July 5, beginning at 5 p.m., at Riverside Park, 155 Lincoln Ave., behind Haverhill Stadium.

Festivities start at 5 p.m. with live music beginning at 6 p.m. with Haverhill native Matt Jackson and then the headliner, The Woodstock Experience, which covers such legendary musical artists as Santana, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Credence and others.

Fireworks begin at 9:15.

