Volunteers Seek to Raise $25,000 to Renovate Haverhill Stadium Concession Stand

Volunteers, authorized by the Haverhill School Department and Stadium Commission, are looking to raise $25,000 to renovate the condemned concession stand at Haverhill Stadium.

The project is being spearheaded by William Bourque and endorsed by Haverhill High School Football Coach Robert Pike.

Money raised will purchase supplies, while labor is expected to be volunteered by licensed plumbers, electricians, masons and other tradespeople.

Check may be made payable to Haverhill Hillies Concession Stand and mailed in care of William Bourque, 201 Lake St., Haverhill, MA 01832

