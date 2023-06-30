Pentucket Bank’s Palovich Joins Northern Essex Community College Foundation Board

Stacey Palovich recently joined the Northern Essex Community College Foundation Board, a nonprofit that raises money in support of the college and its students.

Palovich, senior vice president and senior banking officer at Pentucket Bank, adds to a longstanding relationship between the bank and Northern Essex.

“I am proud to join the NECC Foundation Board to continue Pentucket Bank’s legacy of partnership with the college,” Palovich said. “Pentucket Bank and NECC share a common mission of community support and economic growth and I am looking forward to contributing at the board level to furthering that mission.”

Pentucket Bank’s support includes contributions to building expansion projects, such as the recent $50,000 investment for the Haverhill campus auditorium; annual student scholarships, going back nearly 20 years ago; creation of the “University of Pentucket,” for Pentucket Bank employees; joint sponsorships andcollaborations to support other local nonprofits; and leadership representation on the Foundation Board for many years.

Palovich of Boxford holds a degree from the University of Buffalo. She is also a board member of the Community Giving Tree.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...