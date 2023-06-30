Local Food, Local Chefs, Drinks and More at Tattersall Farm-to-Table Night in July

Foods from local farms, local restaurant chefs, live music and an array of beverages highlight this year’s Tattersall Farm-to-Table night in July.

Participants include Loaded!; Roasted; La Pizza di Forno; Pica’s, featuring Chef Kristen Carbone; and L’Arche Boston North’s homemade hummus. The chefs will work together to curate the menu and showcase their culinary prowess with both vegetarian or meat options.

“This year’s Tattersall Farm-to-Table 2023 is a true celebration of the farm-to-table movement, bringing together the best of local food, live music and a vibrant atmosphere,” said Jimmy Carbone, founder of Craft Haverhill. “This event will allow guests to immerse themselves in the beauty of Tattersall Farm while savoring the finest culinary offerings our region has to offer. It’s an experience that food enthusiasts and music lovers won’t want to miss.”

There will be five or more tables of top beverage producers, offering a variety of wine, hard cider, craft beer and mead. There will also be special welcome cocktails, as well as offerings from breweries such as True North and other producers.

Tattersall Farm-to-Table 2023 takes place Thursday, July 27, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway, Haverhill. Attendees must be 21 or older with valid identification. Parking will be at the farm and directions will be provided upon arrival. Tickets are $45 and available online here.

