Witches Wonder Plans Grand Opening of Haverhill Store with Essex County Ghost Project

Witches Wonder plans a grand opening celebration Saturday at its new Haverhill store with help from the Essex County Ghost Project that will share space.

The event, which turns into a fundraiser for Haverhill’s Hilldale Cemetery at night, features paranormal speakers Saturday, July 1, beginning at 10 a.m., at Witches Wonder, 219 River St., Haverhill

Speakers include Dave McCullough from Squatchusetts, a Big Foot researcher, and Merrimack River historian Tim Slavit. There will also be psychic readings, food and beverages and, at 7 p.m., the gates will open at Hilldale Cemetery for a tour and investigation.

The Hilldale Cemetery tour costs $10 and starts at 7:30 p.m. Those interested are advised to bring cameras and recorders. In the event of inclement weather, there will be a night program at Witches Wonder.

