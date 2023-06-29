Haverhill Parent Pfeil Files Nomination Papers for Ward 6 School Committee Seat

Chad Pfeil Wednesday ﬁled completed nomination papers with the Haverhill city clerk’s office, launching his candidacy to represent Ward 6 on the Haverhill School Committee.

Pfeil is a parent of a freshman at Haverhill High School. He is a member of the John Greenleaf Whittier School Site Council, where he has helped lead eﬀorts to address space issues within the school by advocating for the purchase of modular classrooms.

“I believe that my experience as a parent has given me the skills and insights necessary to be an eﬀective school committee member,” said Pfeil. “I have a vested interest in the quality of education our children receive and a unique perspective on the needs of students and families. I am a respected member of the community and passionate about using my time and energy to help make a diﬀerence in the lives of our children.”

In the coming months, Pfeil said he plans to reach out to voters to share his vision for Haverhill schools. Within the next few weeks, he added, he will release a comprehensive platform focused on improving facilities, after-school programs and staﬀ retention.

“I envision Haverhill Public Schools as a place where our children can thrive and reach their full potential,” he said, adding, “I believe that every child is unique with their own talents and gifts to share with the world. I am passionate about ensuring that our schools provide a challenging and stimulating education that prepares our children for success in college, career, and civic life.”

As it currently stands, Pfeil will face Yonnie Collins, who earlier declared her candidacy for the Ward 6 seat.

Meanwhile, Liliana Dilonex pulled nomination papers to seek election to the Ward 3 School Committee seat—the first person to do so. The only elected position without any candidates so far is Ward 1 School Committee.

Campaign (Names are listed alphabetically under each campaign) Mayor Barrett, Melinda E. Campanile, Debra Cooper, Guy E. Eleftheriou, George Slavit, Timothy Wood, Scott W. Jr. City Council-At Large Jordan, Timothy J. LePage, Colin F. Michitson, John A. Simmons, Fred A. Sullivan, Thomas J. City Council Ward 1 Basiliere, Ralph T. Veras, Alexander City Council Ward 2 Costa, Stephen J. Garcia-King, Carmen Hobbs Everett, Katrina City Council Ward 3 Ferreira, Devan City Council Ward 4 Lewandowski, Melissa J. Quimby, Kenneth E. Lambert, Craig City Council Ward 5 Morales, Michael Toohey, Shaun P. City Council Ward 6 Aguilo, Oliver McGonagle, Michael S. City Council Ward 7 Rogers, Catherine P. School Committee-At Large* Magliocchetti, Paul A. Rosa, Richard J. Ryan-Ciardiello, Maura L. School Committee Ward 1 School Committee Ward 2 Sapienza-Donais, Toni School Committee Ward 3 Dilonex, Liliana School Committee Ward 4 Simmons, Fred A. Thomas, Courtney School Committee Ward 5 Hickey, Lynette Story, Jill School Committee Ward 6 Collins, Yonnie Pfeil, Chad School Committee Ward 7 Grannemann, Thomas * No election in 2023

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...