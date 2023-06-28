Salem State Scholarship, Transfer Available for Northern Essex, North Shore Community College Students

Salem State University plans to award $3,000 scholarships to local community college students transferring to the university within a year of receiving their associate degrees.

Students enrolling at Northern Essex Community College or North Shore Community College may also apply for joint admission to Salem State, guaranteeing their admission to the university upon completing an associate degree.

“We are continually looking for ways to make a bachelor’s degree as accessible as possible…,” said Salem State University President John D. Keenan. “This scholarship and dual admissions continue our efforts to put the opportunities that Salem State offers within reach for more students in the region and beyond.”

The $3,000 transfer scholarship is effective this fall and will be awarded to qualifying graduates in the form of $50 per credit each semester until graduation, with a maximum of $3,000.

“Salem State University has been a wonderful partner to Northern Essex Community College and a popular transfer destination for our students, thanks to their accessibility and wide variety of degree programs, for many years,” said Northern Essex President Lane A. Glenn, adding, “this Transfer Connections scholarship will make the decision about where to complete a bachelor’s degree even easier and more affordable for Merrimack Valley students and their families.”

The scholarship and dual admissions are designed to meet the Transfer Connections vision of “making transfer transparent, simple and affordable.”

The three institutions are also streamlining the transfer process through a joint transfer coach position created in spring 2022.

