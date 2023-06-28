Haverhill YMCA’s Fuller Receives Honors During Commonwealth Heroines Celebration

Tracy Fuller, Haverhill YMCA’s regional executive director, was honored last week at the Massachusetts State House during the annual Commonwealth Heroines Celebration.

Rep. Andy X. Vargas nominated Fuller in honor of her work in our community and her outstanding contributions to the YMCA.

“Tracy works diligently every day to support Haverhill families. Most notably her leadership in providing childcare and after-school programs at the YMCA is critical in assisting our working parents and providing high-quality early education and care. Tracy is an incredible partner, and it was an honor to nominate her for this year’s Heroines award,” Vargas said.

Fuller said she is honored to be included in the Commonwealth Heroines Class of 2023, saying she is “thrilled to be recognized along with so many amazing women who are making a positive impact across the state of Massachusetts.”

“The Commonwealth Heroines are women who don’t make the news, but make all the difference in their communities,” said Dr. Sarah Glenn-Smith, chair of the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women. “Thousands of women in every community across the Commonwealth perform unheralded acts on a daily basis that make our homes, neighborhoods, cities and towns better places to live. Commonwealth Heroines use their time, talent, spirit, and enthusiasm to enrich the lives of others in their community. They are mentors, volunteers, and innovators—they are the glue that keeps a community together.”

The Commission partners each year with state legislators to identify women who make outstanding contributions to their organizations and in their communities.

