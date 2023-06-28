Adventures in Time Summer Enrichment Programs for Families Begin July 11

North Andover Historical Society is offering its Adventures in Time Summer Enrichment Programs for Families this summer.

Programs for those ages six and up run Tuesdays, from July 11-Aug. 22, 3-5 p.m.  There is a suggested donation of $10 per person, per program.

Programs are July 11, Child’s Play with the play of historic games, at the Stevens Center, 800 Mass. Ave.; July 18, Pictures & Portraits by creating multimedia art of people and places, Stevens Center, 800 Mass. Ave.; July 25, First Burial Ground scavenger hunt and gravestone art, beginning and ending at the Stevens Center, 800 Mass Ave, with a short walk to the First Burial Ground at the corner of Academy Road and Court Street; Aug 1, learning to weave on a simple homemade loom and an industrial style loom, Johnson Cottage Complex, 152 Academy Road; Aug. 8, Energy Alive!, Stevens Center, 800 Mass. Ave.; Aug. 15, creating paper art, including origami, paper jewelry and paper sculptures, Stevens Center, 800 Mass. Ave.; and Aug. 22, rug braiding, with a take home braided trivet or coaster, Stevens Center, 800 Mass. Ave.

Those who wish to register are advised to email [email protected] at least one week prior to the program requested with numbers of children, including ages, and adults.

