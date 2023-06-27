State Senate Recognizes Covanta Haverhill for ‘Lasting Impact’ in Support of Northern Essex

Covanta Haverhill was recently presented with a citation from the Massachusetts Senate, recognizing the company for its “lasting impact” in support of Northern Essex Community College.

The citation, offered by Sen. Barry R. Finegold and signed by Senate President Karen E. Spilka, came on the heels of Covanta becoming the inaugural recipient of the Northern Essex Community College’s Community Partner Award.

Covanta recently helped Northern Essex Community College turn one dollar into two by providing the required match to receive a $100,000 grant from the Commonwealth. Rep. Andy X. Vargas, spearheaded the effort to support the Haverhill Promise Program. It allows Haverhill High School students who have participated in early college to complete their associate degrees tuition-free. In 2011, Covanta also established an endowed scholarship for students pursuing an associate degree in natural, laboratory or engineering science.

Covanta Area Asset Manager Mark Van Weelden also serves on the NECC Foundation board.

