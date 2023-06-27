MassHire Merrimack Valley Receives $2 Million to Support Hiring 460 Youth

MassHire Merrimack Valley will use about $2 million in state money to hire 460 teens and young adults to work summer and year-round jobs in Lawrence.

Lt. Gov. Kimberley Driscoll and Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones Monday joined youth, employers and supervisors to distribute $34.4 million statewide to support the hiring through the YouthWorks program.

“For many participating in the program, this is their first job and will provide incredible first-hand experience and training. We are thrilled to have so many new members as part of team Massachusetts and look forward to their continued contributions to our local economy,” Driscoll said.

In a statement, Gov. Maura Healey added, “The YouthWorks program opens doors for young people to gain real-world work experience and the opportunity to explore potential career pathways. The funding announced today will help shape the futures of more than 7,000 youth and young adults across the state, while also providing them with a hard-earned paycheck.”

The grants pay for short-term, work placements throughout the year at public, private and nonprofit work sites with the highest engagement during summer months. Participants will receive training in core soft skills, mentorship and the opportunity to work side-by-side with professionals in areas of their interest. Additionally, participants will be guided on how to further their education and career pathways.

