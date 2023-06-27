Incoming Northern Essex Community College Student Trustee Plans to Get Classmates Involved

Zeke Vasquez of Methuen begins his term Saturday as student trustee at Northern Essex Community College.

The psychology major was elected by fellow students in May and will also serve as a member-at-large to the Student Government Association. Like many students, he initially focused only on his studies, but learned of the need to have more students involved from outgoing Student Trustee Sarah Pachano.

“I started attending a lot of meetings and then I started going to more events,” he recalls. Vasquez said he sees many opportunities to get students more involved and increase a sense of belonging on the college’s campuses.

“I want to really make the school feel like a community. I spoke with a lot of students to get them to vote in the election. And, the biggest complaint was it just felt like they were going to classes. But there are a lot of things going on here,” he says.

Vasquez envisions getting more students involved in existing clubs and activities and new events like open mic nights or homecoming activities. He also wants to look for ways to create more spaces for students to socialize in, such as a game room in Lawrence or an outdoor study area in Haverhill. He believes the key is getting other students more active in the planning process.

Vasquez adds he’s seen first-hand how getting more involved can help students succeed in all aspects of their college journey. He participates in the Pathways to Academic and Career Excellence, known as PACE, and Seize Opportunities, Aspire to Rise, SOAR, for short. Both offer additional support services to students who need it most. He says, “When you find people you’re closer with, it’s easier to ask for help and figure out what you can do.”

The Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees includes nine members appointed by the governor to a maximum of two five-year terms; an alumni-elected member, who also serves a maximum of 10 years; and a student trustee who serves for two semesters.

