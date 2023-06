The Haverhill YMCA offers “Enhance Fitness,” a free exercise program designer for older adults.

The moderate impact program is offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, noon, in the Group Ex room, 81 Winter St., Haverhill. It includes aerobic activity, strength training, balance and flexibility and allows each participant to move at their own pace while sitting or standing.

Registration is required. Those interested are advised to call Stephanie at 978-374-0506.

