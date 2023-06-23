Merrimack Valley Credit Union Awards $17,500 in Scholarships to 16 Graduates

Merrimack Valley Credit Union recently awarded a total of $17,500 in scholarships to 16 high school students from the Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

Students were honored with a special ceremony and dinner with the institution’s senior leadership team at the credit union’s Lawrence headquarters. Winners were selected from a pool of close to 400 applicants, who were asked in an essay contest, “How would you define success for yourself?”

“This is by far the most applications we’ve had since starting our scholarship program,” said Merrimack Valley Credit Union President and CEO John J. Howard during the June 13 ceremony. We continue to be impressed by the caliber of the students right here in our backyard…You were selected from a very competitive pool of applicants because of your commitment to your education and your community, both in and out of school. You should all be very proud of yourselves!”

Brooke Boucher, a graduating senior at Fairhaven High School, was the second annual recipient of the Lisa Lewis Goodman Spirit Award of $2,500, which honors one student who embodies a spirit of generosity, kindness and selflessness by giving back and volunteering in the community. The award is named after the credit union’s long-time collections manager who passed away in 2021. Lewis Goodman’s husband, Brad Goodman, presented the award to Boucher, who will be attending Stonehill College in the fall to study psychology and speech language pathology.

Scholarships of $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Emma Abramson of Sandwich, Sandwich High School; Jason Belkus of Methuen, Central Catholic High School; Kayla Bernard of Salem, N.H., Salem High School; Shannon Brady of Norwood, Norwood High School; Delaney Burrell of Yarmouth Port, St. John Paul II High School; Julia Camasso of Haverhill, Haverhill High School; Yuet Tung Chang of Quincy, North Quincy High School; Hailey Furtado of Fall River, Atlantis Charter School; Corinne Kelly of Pelham, N.H., Pelham High School ; Rima Lambert of Newburyport, Newburyport High School; Jocelyn Li of Wellesley, Wellesley High School; Ryan Lynde of Pelham, N.H., Lowell Catholic High School; James Pinkham of Wareham, Wareham High School; Hunter Robinson of Middleboro, Middleboro High School; and Danny Tran of Lawrence, Abbott Lawrence Academy at Lawrence High School.

