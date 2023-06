There will be a food collection Saturday at two Haverhill supermarket locations.

The food drive takes place Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Market Basket stores at 2 Water St., and 400 Lowell Ave., in Haverhill.

It is organized by the United Way of Massachusetts Bay in cooperation with the Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council and Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce.

