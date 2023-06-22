Haverhill Kiwanis, Pentucket Kiwanis Together Award $8,000 in Scholarships to High School Grads

Haverhill Kiwanis and Pentucket Kiwanis together granted $8,000 in scholarships Tuesday night to graduating students from area high schools.

The scholarships recognize outstanding students who have demonstrated exceptional skills, community service and academic achievement.

Among scholarships presented by Haverhill Kiwanis Club was the TradesPerson Award, given to Samantha Connolly, a graduate of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, providing $1,000 worth of tools and equipment purchased through Merrimac Industrial Sales. The award traditionally recognizes a student who is entering their chosen trade. Electrical Instructor Joe Young commended Connolly for her dedication and practical knowledge gained through cooperative work experience.

The David Moughan Scholarship, named after a World War II veteran and dedicated Kiwanis member, was awarded to Whittier Tech graduate Victoria Wilson. It honors students for exemplary community service, reflecting Moughan’s passion for volunteering. Wilson was recognized for her commitment to volunteering at her church and teaching dance to younger children. She will be pursuing nursing at St. Anselm’s College, continuing her dedication to serving others.

The Honors for Academics Scholarship, granted to students in the top 5% of their graduating classes was awarded to Gianna McColley of Whittier Tech and Keegan Wipff of Haverhill High School. McColley, who has already earned her associate’s degree through Whittier Tech’s early College partnership with Northern Essex Community College, will be pursuing a double major in Psychology and Spanish at Salem State University. Wipff will be furthering her education in Hospitality Management at the University of South Carolina at Columbia.

Pentucket Kiwanis Club names three scholarships in honor of David Lowes, Ann Mootrey Nelson and Philip Banks, who were dedicated members of the Pentucket Kiwanis Club who worked tirelessly to improve educational resources and meet the needs of local children.

This year, Pentucket Kiwanis introduced a new scholarship named for former educators Hank Woelfel and Harry McNamara by Lisa DeMeo, the winning bidder in the club’s scholarship committee auction. DeMeo expressed her gratitude for the positive impact these teachers had on her life, saying, “The imprint they have left on my life will never fade.”

Pentucket Kiwanis Club scholarship recipients include Carli Hatch from Whittier Tech, who will be pursuing Dental Hygiene at Middlesex College; Luke Denahey, Pentucket Regional High School, who is interested in studying psychology and social work; Bradley Latham, Pentucket Regional High School, who will be attending Holy Cross and has made notable contributions through his beach cleanup initiative called “Pentucket Surf and Service Club;” and Paige Gosselin, Haverhill High School, who will be studying Civil Engineering at Northeastern University, and has shown exceptional academic prowess and leadership qualities.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...