Haffner’s Acquires Huhtala Oil & Propane and Concord Oil

Haffner’s, which operates local gasoline stations and provides home heating fuel, recently acquired Huhtala Oil & Propane and Concord Oil.

Huhtala Oil & Propane has provided oil and propane delivery and HVAC services in Worcester County for more than 75 years. Its East Templeton office also contains a Mobil gas station with diesel offering and will begin operating under the Haffner’s name later this year.

Haffner’s also recently acquired Concord Oil, which operates a gas station and convenience store in Acton, several bulk storage facilities in Acton and Concord and a home heating delivery and HVAC business that serves communities in Middlesex County.

“We have partnered with Huhtala Oil & Propane and Concord Oil to expand our energy resources and offer customers a wider range of options through Haffner’s,” said Jeff Black, owner and CEO of Haffner’s. “Both of these companies are committed to providing top-notch quality and service, and we will ensure that this tradition continues to thrive and expand alongside us.”

Based in Lawrence, Haffner’s operates 71 gas stations, convenience stores, car washes and food service locations.

