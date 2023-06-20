Merrimack Valley Credit Union’s Golf Classic Raises $55,000 for Financial Education Program

Merrimack Valley Credit Union’s 2023 Charity Golf Classic earlier this month raised more than $55,000 to support the credit union’s new financial education program, Financial Edge, which is offered free of charge to community organizations throughout eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

Proceeds from the tournament will also fund financial education courses in schools throughout the region, in partnership with Banzai!, a financial training organizations that works with credit unions throughout the nation.

“This tournament may say ‘MVCU,’ but it is truly thanks to you and your participation that we are here today,” said Credit Union President and CEO John J. Howard in his opening remarks to more than 120 participating golfers. “Thank you all for your generous contributions that will support our effort to bring financial literacy to the communities that we love to serve.”

The golf tournament, sponsored by Synergent, took place Monday, June 12, at Atkinson Resort & Country Club in Atkinson, N.H. The day featured hazy skies and high temperatures, but golfers enjoyed a Caddyshack-themed tournament with on-course contests, raffle prizes, a silent auction, lunch, dinner and cold beverages.

Community organizations interested in learning more about Merrimack Valley Credit Union’s Financial Edge program or an educator interested in having the credit union sponsor the program in a school are asked to email [email protected].

