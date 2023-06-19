MakeIT Haverhill’s Job Fair Thursday Includes GLFHC, Community Action, Others

MakeIT Haverhill’s June job fair is Thursday with openings highlighted at Greater Lawrence Family Health Care, Community Action, Penacook Place, Joseph’s Pasta and others.

The monthly fairs enable residents to meet local employers in a friendly environment where bilingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.

Other employers on site are U.S. Postal Service, Amazon, A Better Life Homecare, Whittier Health Network, Rochester Electronics, NRT Bus, L’Arche Boston North and Shawsheen Coating & Converting.

The job fair takes place Thursday, June 22, from 4-6 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill.

